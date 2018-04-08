Driver flees after chase ends in fatal crash

A traffic stop in Telfair County on Saturday turned into a chase that resulted in a fatal crash in which the driver fled, leaving behind a deceased passenger.
The driver is still being sought, said Sheriff Chris Steverson.
He said the chase began after a deputy stopped a car for speeding on U.S. 341. The driver initially pulled over but then fled at high speed after the deputy noticed a smell of marijuana and made an attempt to search the car, Steverson said.
The driver lost control on a curve, causing the car to overturn and crash into a power pole, just east of Towns Road. As deputies approached, they spotted the driver running from the car and were not able to catch him. A passenger, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, was killed in the wreck. A second passenger was hospitalized and Steverson said he believed the injuries were serious.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident. In an email, State Patrol Cpl. Brian Screws identified the driver as Dominique Jonta Oliver, 25. The injured passenger was identified at Paul Ward, 21, of McRae-Helena. Ward was airlifted to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.
Steverson said Oliver is probably injured. He said they searched a wide area around the wreck. Although Oliver's driver's license listed an Atlanta address, he is believed to have been staying in McRae-Helena.
About a half-pound of marijuana and some suspected narcotics were found in the vehicle, as well as a handgun, Steverson said.
Screws stated that the vehicle reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour during the chase. The two passengers were ejected from the vehicle while Oliver was wearing a seatbelt, he said.
