A possible tornado may have touched town in Laurens County

A tornado may have touched down in Laurens County on Saturday night.
The possible twister was reported in the Minter area off Ga. 29 by East Dublin Police Chief Bill Luecke shortly after 6 p.m., said Dublin County Emergency Management Agency Director Don Bryant.
"From what I understand, it was very quick. It touched down and lifted back up," Bryant said. "And here again, I cannot confirm it was a tornado or if it was some type of straight-line winds or a funnel cloud ... But our report was that it was a tornado."
The Laurens County EMA reported the sighting to the National Weather Service.
No roads were impacted and there was no structural damage other than a downed power line and some tree limb damage, Bryant said.
No severe weather warnings were issued for Laurens County when the storms came through the area.
