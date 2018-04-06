Bibb elections board goes against county commission vote on special election

The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections and County Commission are at odds over a special election after the elections board voted against having the race in May.
And that decision - along with comments made Friday by some elections board members about the county's financial woes - drew the ire from a county commissioner.
The elections board voted 3-1 Friday against holding the May 22 special election to fill the commission seat left vacant in March when County Commissioner Gary Bechtel qualified for a state representative race. The elections board decision goes against the County Commission's vote on Tuesday to give $19,553 for the special election.
Commissioners reversed course on funding the election after hearing from the north Macon district residents concerned if the race was instead held in November.
The elections board did agree Friday to hold the special election on November 6, the same day as the general election.
Board members Mike Kaplan, Herbert Spangler and Henry Ficklin voted against the May 22 election while Rinda Wilson voted in favor of it. Board member Cassandra Powell did not attend Friday's special called meeting.
“The county has recklessly spent so much money that they’re basically in a hole and I can’t feel right in voting to spend extra money for this when we can do it in November,” Spangler said. “Everybody I talk to thinks we should wait.
“I’m looking out for the taxpayers,” Spangler said. “Everybody is so overtaxed and they’re talking about going up 5 more mills and that’s just ridiculous.”
County Commissioner Joe Allen said the elections board should not use the county's finances as an excuse to not approve the May 22 date.
"We're responsible or the money. We gave them the money and they had (enough) time," to have the election in May, Allen said after Friday's vote was held. "If I had a vote they would not be on the election board for (making) those comments,. and a lot of them are my friends.
"The people of north Bibb County and north Macon have a right to have representation," Allen added.
A May 22 special election would have required separate voting machines from the rest of the ballot, meaning district residents would vote twice. That confusion, along with the short timeframe for candidates to decide to qualify, is what initially led to commissioners voting against funding the election.
On Nov. 6, the commission district 1 seat will be on the same ballot as other races and no extra funding will be needed.
Wilson said Friday she voted for May 22 because of those residents who have said they wanted their own commissioner before November.
"It’s eight months without representation," she said. "That's a long time. The money issue is a problem. They're not happy either that the commission blew through the rainy day fund when there isn’t a rainy day."
Kaplan said he was torn between whether to have the election in May or November, but not having a second early voting location led him to go against May 22.
