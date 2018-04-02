Victims identified in fatal Laurens accident

The Georgia State Patrol has identified the victims in a fatal accident in Laurens County on Sunday.
Mark Ussery, 48, of Dublin, was killed in the wreck, which happened on Ga. 19 about noon, according to GSP release.
Ussery was the driver of a GMC Sierra that veered off the road and overturned several times. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.
His passenger was identified as Jimmy Hayes 58, of Dublin. Hayes was airlifted to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. A condition report was not available.
Comments