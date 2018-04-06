He could only watch others swing until this playground restored his childhood glee

Stephen Miller couldn't wait to get down the ramp to the new playground at Henry Burns Park.
With his mother steadying his gait, the 21-year-old with cerebral palsy was back on familiar territory.
"As soon as we pulled in, he recognized where we were," Barbara Miller said.
When Stephen was little, she would sit him on her lap and swing at the park at the corner of Ingleside and Ridge avenues.
"He's been coming here since birth. I brought him as a baby in my arms," she said.
Her youngest of five children is now bigger than she is. He outgrew the swings that were so low his feet dragged the ground, and she could no longer struggle to seat him and keep him steady.
Stephen attends Howard High School in the Access Program for students with profound to severe intellectual disabilities.
He can't speak, but the wide smile on his face spoke volumes about what the new, inclusive playground means to him.
"He is really excited," Miller said as she walked him on the fresh concrete sidewalk that's part of a major transformation.
Funds for the nearly million-dollar project includes $680,000 that Bibb County earmarked to improve blighted areas and $137,000 in sales tax proceeds spent on some of the park's storm drainage issues five years ago. During construction, as additional drainage issues surfaced, money for those repairs came from the sale of the Alexander IV property on Ridge Avenue, said Clay Murphey, who is overseeing the renovation for the county.
"Oh, you're going to love it, Stephen," neighbor Susan Cable shouted as he headed for one of the handicapped-accessible swings.
Cable, who lives on nearby Vista Circle, worked for several years with neighbors Gena and Steve Wilson on improvement plans for the property.
They lobbied to secure the blight funds slated for use in the districts of Commissioners Al Tillman, Mallory Jones and Gary Bechtel, who recently resigned to run for the Georgia House of Representatives.
The neighbors insisted that the playground be accessible to all.
"I think the committee that worked on the park had a great idea to decide that this was going to be a park for inclusion and for some physically challenged children, especially for those who are older," Cable said.
As landscapers worked on the park's final touches recently, Miller took her son by the hand and helped him sit back into a car seat-like plastic chair swing. She lowered the protective harness over his head, fastened it between his legs and gave him a push.
"Yeah," she exclaimed and clapped as Stephen's face lit up.
He laughed out loud, something he rarely does.
"He hasn't been able to swing in a long time, so that's exciting. He's always loved swinging," Miller said.
She applauds Charles Green's design to the sloping property. It was originally deeded over from the Ingleside Community Club to the city of Macon in 1950 under the condition that a park be built.
For decades, a playground, picnic tables and tennis courts have been a favorite place for families to gather, but over the years the courts and outdated equipment fell into disrepair.
Renovations were made, but the redesign begun last May is getting rave reviews.
Neighbors and passers-by have been abuzz as they've watched the changes unfold.
Cable and the Wilsons are still hoping to find a Boy Scout troop willing to adopt the old hut that remains on the property, which has new parking areas and a wider driveway as part of the overhaul.
Besides the new seat swings, Stephen also can use another saucer-like swing and a see-saw.
"Stephen loves parks, and I love to have him outside," his mother said.
He's also fascinated by the "cozy dome" with circular cutouts designed for those on the autism spectrum to crawl inside and be sheltered from the potential overstimulation from others playing around them, Cable said.
New pickleball striping on the refurbished tennis courts should also draw people who enjoy one of the newest crazes in paddle sports that's a combination of badminton, tennis and pingpong.
Miller appreciates that the larger handicapped swings are separate from the younger children's playground on the lower level. She understands that little ones might not be comfortable with Stephen's appearance and lack of verbal skills.
Although the Millers moved from the neighborhood several years ago, Barbara Miller still enjoys bringing her grandchildren who live around the corner from Burns Park. Now Stephen can join in the fun again, which delights Cable.
"It really brought tears to my eyes, and I think other people that were watching this take place as they saw this young man just be so excited that at last he had a swing that he could swing in," she said.
The fencing surrounding the park came down Thursday. Weather delays have pushed back the official opening, which will be scheduled in the coming weeks.
Murphey said people have been clamoring to get in for weeks.
"There was an Easter egg hunt in the park (April 1), and everyone just jumped the fence," he said.
Miller couldn't wipe the smile off her face as she delighted in her son's joy.
"This is amazing," she proclaimed. "To be able to get this access right here. ... This has been so exciting for me."
Information from The Telegraph archives contributed to this report.
