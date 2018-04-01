Child critically injured in wreck

An accident on Riverside Drive on Sunday sent four people to the hospital, including a 1-year-old child listed in critical condition.
The accident happened at 1:54 p.m. near Southern Trust Insurance Company, just north of Bass Road, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release.
Mollie Fabry, 17, was traveling south on Riverside in a 2006 Hyundai Tucson. The release stated that she crossed the centerline and struck a 2008 Honda traveling north. The driver of the Honda, James Robbins, 67, of Milledgeville, and his passenger, Elise Robbins, 66, were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and are listed in stable condition.
Fabry and her 1-year-old female passenger were also taken to Navicent. Fabry is listed in stable condition and the child is in critical condition, the release stated.
Comments