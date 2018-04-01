Local

One dead, another injured, in Laurens traffic accident

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

April 01, 2018 04:47 PM

One person died and another was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Laurens County on Sunday.

The accident happened on Ga. 19 near Turkey Creek Circle, according to a Georgia State Patrol release. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The passenger was airlifted to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.

The driver of the GMC Sierra was traveling south on Ga. 19 when the vehicle traveled onto the west shoulder and overturned several times. Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts.

The accident happened at about noon and both lanes of the road were blocked for more than hour, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation's website.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The identifies of the victims have not be released.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Cursing preacher jailed

View More Video