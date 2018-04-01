One dead, another injured, in Laurens traffic accident

One person died and another was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Laurens County on Sunday.
The accident happened on Ga. 19 near Turkey Creek Circle, according to a Georgia State Patrol release. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The passenger was airlifted to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.
The driver of the GMC Sierra was traveling south on Ga. 19 when the vehicle traveled onto the west shoulder and overturned several times. Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts.
The accident happened at about noon and both lanes of the road were blocked for more than hour, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation's website.
The identifies of the victims have not be released.
