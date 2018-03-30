Jonas Hayes not yet retained by Georgia, Tom Crean

Georgia head coach basketball Tom Crean has not yet hired Jonas Hayes for a position on his coaching staff, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Telegraph.
A report surfaced early Friday that Crean had added Hayes, but the source said that a move has not yet been made. Crean, in his most recent media appearance at Georgia football pro day on March 21, said the process is moving along gradually.
“I’m behind for a reason. I need to formulate this,” Crean said. “I have a lot of ideas but I also have to see where we’re at. I want to be right. I really want to be right. I think it would be different if the foundation wasn’t solid. But I need to know what’s going to work best for me to help them.”
Hayes was recruiting alongside Crean in the Atlanta area on March 22 as they visited the state’s top prospects, including Wheeler five-star E.J. Montgomery and former Bulldog commits Ashton Hagans and Elias King.
King and another source on the high-school basketball circuit added that they haven’t yet heard any word of finalization, either.
The recent work with Crean does indicate that Hayes’ position on the newly-assembled staff is increasingly likely, but it would also be standard protocol for an employee still working within a contract. According to an open records request obtained by The Telegraph, Hayes’ contract is set at $210,000 per year and is set to expire in this summer unless it is to be renewed at a future date.
Hayes has become a well-liked figure with recruits and the Georgia fan base. King, Hagans, signee Amanze Ngumezi and other Georgia targets in the 2018 and 2019 classes have indicated a level of fondness for the sixth-year assistant with the program. Each of the prospects have said their interest in Georgia is either increased or cemented with Hayes remaining on staff.
Crean has shown an interest in Hayes as well.
“I really, really like him,” Crean said on 960 The Ref on March 23, via the Athens Banner-Herald. "I know how important he is to Georgia and I know how important Georgia is to him. I see the way people respond to him, which is great.”
