Multiple suspicious fires overnight draw state fire marshal to Forsyth; 2 ruled arson

Firefighters were busy all night in Forsyth in what could be the work of an arsonist.
Forsyth Fire Chief David Herndon said all four blazes are suspicious.
"We don't usually have two fires at the same time, let alone three," Herndon said Friday after crews spent at least five hours on the scene of four fires within a half-mile.
The blazes began shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday at a recently renovated house at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. and Union Hill drives.
"It was really a nice house," Herndon said. "There was a couple moving in (Friday)."
Flames burned one room and a kitchen and damaged the roof, he said.
Less than five hours later, firefighters were back at the house for a second fire as a smaller house and storage trailer also were burning in the 100 block of Sharp Street, according to a release.
Two of the fires have been ruled arson, according to the Georgia State Fire Marshal's Office.
An investigator for the state agency determined that a flammable liquid was used to start the fires at both the vacant house at 114 Sharp Street and the mobile home that was being used as a storage shed.
Damage is estimated at $20,000, a release said.
None of the houses was occupied, and no firefighters were hurt fighting the fires.
Forsyth firefighters called in off-duty personnel and other firefighters from Monroe County.
Anyone who saw anyone in the neighborhood or who has information about the fires is urged to phone anonymous tips to the Georgia Arson Hotline 800-282-5804, or call the Forsyth Police Department at 478-993-1005.
Rewards of up to $10,000 are given for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist. Calls to the hotline are taken 24/7.
The City of Forsyth Police Department is assisting with the investigation.
