Unidentified body found behind Dublin Holiday Inn prompts GBI investigation

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

March 28, 2018 06:51 AM

The GBI and local law enforcement are trying to identify a body found Tuesday evening behind a Dublin motel.

At about 6:30 p.m., the Laurens County Sheriff's Office was called about a dead person found in the woods behind the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 2192 U.S. 441 just off exit 51 on Interstate 16.

The GBI was called to help process the scene and the deceased's remains were taken to the state crime lab.

"During our initial investigation it is believed that the individual died from a possible suicide," The Laurens County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook late Tuesday.

More information is expected to be released once the body is identified and family members have been notified, the post stated.

