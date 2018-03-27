Outcry from north Macon residents prompts about-face by commissioners

Several Macon-Bibb County commissioners said the outcry of concern from north Macon residents prompted them to reverse their decision on a special election.
On Tuesday, six members of a commission committee approved a resolution to spend nearly $20,000 on a special election for the District 1 commission seat left vacant after Gary Bechtel qualified to run for the state Legislature.
The County Commission is expected to vote again next week on whether to give the final OK to fund the May 22 election. The Bibb County elections board would also have to approve holding the election.
Last week, the commission voted unanimously not to pay for the election, citing concerns about the confusion it could cause by having it on a separate ballot from the other May races. Commissioners have said they were also concerned about whether candidates would have enough time to consider qualifying in such a tight window.
But after hearing from voters who objected to not having someone representing them for nine months, some commissioners said they were swayed in favor of paying for the election.
“No one has come to me from District 1 and said we want an election in November,” Commissioner Larry Schlesinger said. “(They said) we would like representation as soon as possible. That’s the feeling and sentiment that’s out there.”
Commissioner Al Tillman said he believes there will be enough publicity before the election about the separate races to limit much of the confusion.
The elections office would also mail out notices to the district's 13,000 registered voters.
