Pet food manufacturer issues recall; potential risk to both pets, owners

Blue Ridge Beef of Eatonton is voluntarily recalling some of its raw pet food products because of public health risks from potential salmonella and listeria contamination.
One lot of BRB Complete raw pet food was recalled Tuesday, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
It's Lot Number is GA0131 with a manufacturing date of Jan. 31, 2018. It was sold in 2-pound frozen containers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. No human or pet illnesses have been reported due to the recalled product.
Another recall issued by the company March 1 for BRB frozen Kitten Grind raw pet food followed several consumer complaints, including the deaths of two kittens. One death was confirmed from salmonella septicemia.
The recalled lot includes 20 cases, or 300 containers, distributed to Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. The Lot Number is GA1102 with a manufacturing date of Nov. 2, 2017.
"Salmonella and Listeria can cause severe and potentially fatal infection in both the animals consuming the pet food, and the humans who handle the pet food," the release said. "There is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surface exposed to these products. Pets can be carriers of the bacteria and infect humans, even if the pets do not appear to be ill."
Pet owners who have used the products should contact their health provider if they have nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever, the release said. Pets with the same conditions should be taken to a veterinarian.
Those who have purchased either of the BRB recalled products should stop feeding the product to their pets.
Consumers should return any of the recalled products to the place of purchase for a full refund or throw away unused portions in a securely tied plastic bag placed in a covered trash receptacle. Questions should be directed by email to the company at blueridgebeefga@yahoo.com.
