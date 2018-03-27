Pet food manufacturer issues recall; potential risk to both pets, owners

More Videos

'Leave this store open:' Former Macon mayor calls on Kroger to reconsider closing 83

'Leave this store open:' Former Macon mayor calls on Kroger to reconsider closing

Pause
WWII veteran and son hug in emotional first meeting 161

WWII veteran and son hug in emotional first meeting

Noting mom's house robe and house shoes, rental property owner dubious of crash story 72

Noting mom's house robe and house shoes, rental property owner dubious of crash story

Maconites react to news of parking meters coming to downtown 103

Maconites react to news of parking meters coming to downtown

Cop Shop Podcast: Bizarre and baffling Macon burglaries 241

Cop Shop Podcast: Bizarre and baffling Macon burglaries

Downtown Macon street parking often crowded while garages have many empty spaces 99

Downtown Macon street parking often crowded while garages have many empty spaces

‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actress uses art to empower women 51

‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actress uses art to empower women

'Bring your own device' policy makes electronics a part of the learning process 86

'Bring your own device' policy makes electronics a part of the learning process

'The burden now is on our local delegation,' Macon-Bibb commissioner says 120

"The burden now is on our local delegation," Macon-Bibb commissioner says

'To treat a puppy that way,' judge tells dog killer, 'that scares me for you' 215

'To treat a puppy that way,' judge tells dog killer, 'that scares me for you'

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can also help identify them quickly. U.S. Food and Drug Administration
There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can also help identify them quickly. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Local

Pet food manufacturer issues recall; potential risk to both pets, owners

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

March 27, 2018 04:51 PM

Blue Ridge Beef of Eatonton is voluntarily recalling some of its raw pet food products because of public health risks from potential salmonella and listeria contamination.

One lot of BRB Complete raw pet food was recalled Tuesday, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

It's Lot Number is GA0131 with a manufacturing date of Jan. 31, 2018. It was sold in 2-pound frozen containers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. No human or pet illnesses have been reported due to the recalled product.

Another recall issued by the company March 1 for BRB frozen Kitten Grind raw pet food followed several consumer complaints, including the deaths of two kittens. One death was confirmed from salmonella septicemia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The recalled lot includes 20 cases, or 300 containers, distributed to Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. The Lot Number is GA1102 with a manufacturing date of Nov. 2, 2017.

"Salmonella and Listeria can cause severe and potentially fatal infection in both the animals consuming the pet food, and the humans who handle the pet food," the release said. "There is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surface exposed to these products. Pets can be carriers of the bacteria and infect humans, even if the pets do not appear to be ill."

Pet owners who have used the products should contact their health provider if they have nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever, the release said. Pets with the same conditions should be taken to a veterinarian.

Those who have purchased either of the BRB recalled products should stop feeding the product to their pets.

Consumers should return any of the recalled products to the place of purchase for a full refund or throw away unused portions in a securely tied plastic bag placed in a covered trash receptacle. Questions should be directed by email to the company at blueridgebeefga@yahoo.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Leave this store open:' Former Macon mayor calls on Kroger to reconsider closing 83

'Leave this store open:' Former Macon mayor calls on Kroger to reconsider closing

Pause
WWII veteran and son hug in emotional first meeting 161

WWII veteran and son hug in emotional first meeting

Noting mom's house robe and house shoes, rental property owner dubious of crash story 72

Noting mom's house robe and house shoes, rental property owner dubious of crash story

Maconites react to news of parking meters coming to downtown 103

Maconites react to news of parking meters coming to downtown

Cop Shop Podcast: Bizarre and baffling Macon burglaries 241

Cop Shop Podcast: Bizarre and baffling Macon burglaries

Downtown Macon street parking often crowded while garages have many empty spaces 99

Downtown Macon street parking often crowded while garages have many empty spaces

‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actress uses art to empower women 51

‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actress uses art to empower women

'Bring your own device' policy makes electronics a part of the learning process 86

'Bring your own device' policy makes electronics a part of the learning process

'The burden now is on our local delegation,' Macon-Bibb commissioner says 120

"The burden now is on our local delegation," Macon-Bibb commissioner says

'To treat a puppy that way,' judge tells dog killer, 'that scares me for you' 215

'To treat a puppy that way,' judge tells dog killer, 'that scares me for you'

'Leave this store open:' Former Macon mayor calls on Kroger to reconsider closing

View More Video