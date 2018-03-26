Mean 'devil's ram sheep' on the lam in Middle Georgia

A dangerous furry fugitive is on the run in Jones County.
Sheriff Butch Reece announced on Facebook that a ram sheep escaped from the auction in Bradley Saturday night.
"This sheep is not like Mary's little lamb, it's like the devil's lamb," Reece posted Sunday.
Reece is asking anyone who sees the sheep to call the sheriff's office at 478-986-3489.
Commenters are taking the warning seriously.
"Bad Ram ain't nothing to play with," one man wrote.
Others said they tried for hours to help the "auction folks" catch the ram, but couldn't.
"They say this ram sheep is mean so please don't try to pet it just report it. Everyone enjoy the rest of your Sunday," the sheriff stated on social media.
Another man thought the escaped critter didn't get very far.
"Hate to say it but I have a feeling some country folks are having rack of lamb this evening."
Comments