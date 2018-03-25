Fatal fire blamed on careless smoking

A fatal fire in Baldwin County early Sunday was blamed on cigarettes.
Glenn Allen, spokesman for the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's office, said "careless smoking" was determined to be the cause of the blaze.
A release identified Lemonte Hargrove, 43, as the victim. He died in the fire at his single-wide mobile home at 174 Harrisburg Road in Milledgeville. The blaze started shortly before 2 a.m. in the bedroom. The home was heavily damaged.
The fatality marks the 29th fire fatality death in Georgia this year. The Baldwin County Fire Department assisted in the investigation.
