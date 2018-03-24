Body found alongside truck on I-75

A body was found alongside an 18-wheeler on Interstate 75 in Bibb County on Saturday.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the man is believed to have died of natural causes, but an autopsy will be performed. He said there was no sign of trauma or anything else to point to anything other than natural causes.
He identified the man as Lawrence Meadows, 50, of Winder.
The truck was parked on the southbound side of the interstate at the Sardis Church Road entrance ramp.
Never miss a local story.
He said the body was discovered shortly after 1 p.m. by a crew with the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Coordinated Highway Assistance & Maintenance Program, or CHAMP. The man is believed to have been dead for several hours. Jones said Meadows was lying on the side of truck away from traffic and would have not have been visible to passing motorists.
Comments