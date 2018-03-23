Deja vu at the Government Center? Commissioners may reverse course on previous vote

The Macon-Bibb County Commission may reverse its decision not to pay for a special election.
A proposed ordinance on Tuesday's commission agenda calls for setting aside $19,535 to fund an election that would fill the seat left vacant when Gary Bechtel qualified to run for state representative. This comes just a week after commissioners voted unanimously against paying for a May 22 special election.
At the time, county officials cited issues of confusion among voters and not giving potential candidates enough time to consider running. Without a special election, the District 1 seat wouldn't be up for grabs until the Nov. 6 election.
But at least three commissioners now appear to have changed their minds.
Commissioners Al Tillman, Joe Allen and Larry Schlesinger are co-sponsoring the new ordinance, which could lead to a new commissioner finishing the term that ends Dec. 31, 2020.
Allen posted on Facebook that Tillman contacted him about holding a special election the day after the vote to deny the funding.
He said the residents of the north Macon district deserve to have someone representing them.
"I am just trying to correct my mistake in this vote and set the record straight, if time allows," Allen wrote on March 22.
But Commissioner Scotty Shepherd said Friday that he plans to vote against holding a special election.
"I know they want their own voice, but I think a few months wouldn’t make much difference," he said. "I think we need to have some patience and wait and let the people that qualify have time to run their campaigns."
Elections officials have said there is a tight timeline to get everything ready for the special election, but they said it could be done. There would also be an additional money needed to mail out notices to the 13,000 registered voters, and there could be a runoff.
The commissioner race would be on a separate ballot on May 22, meaning that residents would have to vote twice at two different voting machines, election officials have said.
The Macon-Bibb County elections board would have to agree to hold the special election if the funding ordinance is approved at the next two commission meetings.
Last year, commissioners voted in February to switch from a quarterly billing system to an annual payment plan for garbage collection. Then, in August, they reversed course and voted to return to quarterly payments. Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert vetoed that move, however.
