She let her 15-year-old daughter take the wheel. It did not go well.

A 15-year-old girl crashed into a parked vehicle and then ran into the front of a duplex on Dublin Avenue early Friday.
Qwankellia Mack, 37, told Bibb County sheriff's deputies she was trying to teach her daughter how to drive, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.
Mack reportedly stopped at the intersection of Dublin and Magnolia avenues, got out of the driver's seat and allowed her daughter to take the wheel.
When the teenager shifted to drive and accelerated, she lost control - striking the parked vehicle and running into the front of the duplex at 1340 Dublin Ave., the release said.
Never miss a local story.
No one was hurt in the 5 a.m. incident.
The crash remains under investigation.
Comments