'That's kinda step one: Who is it?,' Jones County deputy says of jawbone discovery

A man fishing Saturday found what's believed to be a human jawbone on a sloped bank of a pond about 13 feet off of New Clinton Road.
"It was just sticking up, partially protruding out of the soil when he noticed it," said Jones County sheriff's Lt. Kenny Gleaton. "He thought it looked out of place, examined it and decided he should call law enforcement."
Gleaton and other deputies returned Wednesday to the site of the discovery in the 2900 block of New Clinton Road near its intersection with Dusty Lane.
The deputies dug and sifted for other human remains and personal belongings such as clothing or identification.
Nothing of significance was discovered, Gleaton said, other than what were likely animal bones that will be tested.
The jawbone also will be tested for positive identification as human at a GBI crime lab. But Gleaton said he's 99 percent sure it is. A DNA analysis of the jawbone also is expected.
"The jawbone that we collected has got some pretty good dental features still present, and we were able to obtain X-rays of the jawbone," Gleaton said.
Based on both teeth structure and bone structure of the jawbone, it is likely the remains of a black male between 30 to 50 years of age, Gleaton said.
"What we'll do at this point is: missing persons reports that are on file where dental records are available, we'll start making comparisons and hopefully be able to effect an identification that way," he said.
No missing reports filed in Jones County match, but deputies will be checking with other agencies, like Bibb County, for a potential match, Gleaton said.
"That's kinda step one: Who is it? And then, once we get that, that will give us a little more angle to work on as far as how his jaw came to be that location," Gleaton said. "At this point, just on what we have, there's no evidence of foul play. But I wouldn't necessarily expect to find it on just a small bone such as that."
Gleaton said expects the jawbone was likely where it was found for five to 15 years based on wear from exposure to the elements.
Deputies expect to return to search with another agency's cadaver dog later this week or next week.
The site of the discovery is less than a mile from the Bibb County line.
