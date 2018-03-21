Last of the original Allman Brothers will play Macon the same night. But not together

The only two living members of the Allman Brothers Band are set to reunite in Macon one night in May and perform separate concerts.
The Dickey Betts Band and the Devon Allman Project featuring Duane Betts, is set to take the stage at Macon City Auditorium for a sold-out show at 8 p.m. May 17.
Later that night, at 10:30 p.m., doors open at the Hargray Capitol Theatre for the Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band with the Heather Gillis Band. The show starts at 11 p.m. and, as of Wednesday, tickets were still on sale at Friends With Benefits Production's website.
A portion of the proceeds from both shows will benefit The Big House Museum, its Marketing Director Maggie Reimer said.
Aside from Gregg Allman's funeral last June, Betts and Jaimoe Johanson have not been in the same town together since 1999, Reimer said.
The other four original members of the band, buried at Rose Hill Cemetery, include: Duane Allman, who was killed in a 1971 motorcycle crash in Macon, bassist Berry Oakley, who died in a motorcycle crash in Macon a year after Duane Allman, Butch Trucks, who died last January at age 69, and Gregg Allman, who died last summer at age 69.
