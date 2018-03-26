Can Macon afford to rebuild this funky downtown intersection?

A funky-looking intersection in downtown Macon could get redesigned to make it easier for commuters and pedestrians to travel through.
Macon-Bibb County is spending about $95,000 on engineering costs for a potential realignment of Georgia Avenue and Spring Street, near the Hay House and Coleman Hill Park. But county officials will have to determine if there is enough money to pay for the reconfiguration of Georgia Avenue, which later turns into Mulberry Street, a main artery running through the city's core.
The funding likely would come from the special purpose local option sales tax if county commissioners decide to move forward, Macon-Bibb County Engineer David Fortson said.
The $280 million SPLOST has about $35 million dedicated to roads and other transportation projects.
Never miss a local story.
Among the potential changes is connecting Coleman Hill with the traffic island in the intersection and realigning Spring Street to reduce the sharpness of the angle. Also, bike lanes would connect Mulberry Street with the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail, according to the Macon Action Plan.
"These improvements provide a beautiful forecourt for the Hay House, create a safe pedestrian entrance at Coleman Hill Park and will not impact the entrance gates to the Hay House driveway, providing instead, safer access to this historic resource.," the plan said.
How would the construction project affect drivers and pedestrians?
That answer will come during the six-month design stage.
"We should be able to maintain existing traffic for most of the construction," Fortson said in an email.
There are other downtown roads that could undergo redesigns as well, such as Third Street and a proposed reconfiguration of Riverside Drive between Madison Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Macon-Bibb is also in the midst of spending $250,000 on engineering and designs for a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Pine, Forsyth and Spring streets near the Navicent Health campus.
Comments