Bibb crash sends three people to the hospital; one in critical condition

A crash on Log Cabin Drive early Wednesday sent three people to the hospital, with one in critical condition.
The 12:17 a.m. crash involving multiple vehicles happened near Hollingsworth Road, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.
Vareeka Baldwin, 28, of Macon, was driving a 1994 Honda Accord north on Log Cabin Drive and approaching a bridge that crosses over Rocky Creek, the release said. Witnesses told the sheriff's office that Baldwin veered to the right and struck a guardrail.
The impact moved her car into oncoming traffic.
Baldwin’s vehicle struck a 1997 Lexus ES300 driven Brent Davis, 33, of Macon, who was headed south on Log Cabin Road, according to the release.
A Nissan Altima driven Patrick Allison, 19, of Macon, was also traveling south on Log Cabin Road. As Allison approached the crash scene, he attempted to swerve to miss the vehicles but struck both, the release said.
Baldwin, and her passenger, Danielle Woods, 25, along with Davis, were all taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health. Woods was listed in critical condition, the release said.
Baldwin and Davis were both listed in stable condition, the release said. Allison was checked by emergency medical service workers at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
