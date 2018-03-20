He dropped 14 basketball players off after a tournament, then died on the way home

A Macon coach died in a crash shortly after he dropped off the last of 14 players who played in a basketball tournament in Tennessee over the weekend.
Rodney Allen McGee was pronounced dead about 12:15 a.m. Monday, Wilkinson County Coroner Billy Matthews said.
The 30-year-old coach was at the wheel of a full-sized passenger van when it crashed on Ga. 57 at mile-marker 4, not far from Ga. 18. No other cars were involved, Matthews said.
McGee has a Gray address but has family living in Macon.
