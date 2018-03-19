Ambulance couldn't get to shooting scene, so victim put in patrol car, sheriff says

The crowd size and number of vehicles hampered response to a shooting at a Putnam County racetrack Saturday night that left two people dead and four injured, the sheriff said.
There was an ambulance at Headhunters Racetrack as required by state law, but several ambulances were needed and they couldn't get to the scene, Sheriff Howard Sills said. One of the shooting victims had to be put in a patrol car to be moved to an ambulance.
Sills said he has asked to be on the agenda at the next Putnam County Commission meeting to see if there is anything the county can do to improve safety at the track. He would like to see restrictions put on parking there.
"I will be talking with them about difficulties in getting emergency vehicles in and out of there," Sills said Monday. "It was a big factor (Saturday), and it has always been a factor."
The sheriff said he does not know if either of the two men who died might have lived had there been better emergency access to the scene.
So far, the investigation has indicated that the two deceased men were shooting at each other following a workplace dispute, and the four people injured were caught in the crossfire. The injured, including an 8-year-old boy, have all been treated for their injuries and released.
A message left at a phone number listed on the track's Facebook page was not returned.
Sills said some residents have asked that he shut down the track, but he said racetracks are regulated by the Georgia fire marshal's office. He said he plans to ask the fire marshal to investigate the track. The track has been shut down in the past due to violations, he said.
Jestin Devonta Dunn, 23, and Shurron Deion Havior, 23, both of Milledgeville, died in the shootout. They were co-workers at a Putnam County sawmill and reportedly had been in an argument at work before the shooting.
