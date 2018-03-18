Weather threat to close park Monday for Cherry Blossom Festival

The threat of severe thunderstorms on Monday has led to the closure of Central City Park for the Cherry Blossom Festival on Monday.
The festival announced the closure late Sunday after the latest update from the Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency. The Heroes Day that had been scheduled for all military and first responders at the park will be held Tuesday.
Third Street Park festivities move to Terminal Station for Monday from 11:30 until 1:30.
The EMA says the possibility of severe storms with hail, damaging wind and heavy rain exists throughout Monday and into Tuesday morning.
Comments