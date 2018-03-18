Two dead, four injured in shooting at racetrack

Two people are dead and four were injured in a shooting at a Putnam County drag strip Saturday night.
The incident happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at Headhunters Racetrack on Edward Reeves Road, said Sheriff Howard Sills.
He identified the deceased as Jestin Devonta Dunn, 23, and Shurron Deion Havior, 23, both of Milledgeville. Although the investigation is continuing, Sills said it appears that Dunn and Havior shot each other and the injured were caught in the crossfire.
He said Dunn and Havior worked together at Interfor, a Putnam County sawmill, and had been in an argument at work on Friday. Havior was fired on Friday, Sills said, but he wasn't sure why. Sills said a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun was found beside each of the bodies.
Never miss a local story.
"Right now the evidence is leaning to the fact that Havior and Dunn were shooting at each other," Sills said. "I’m not ready to say that as a certainty yet but that’s what it's looking like."
An 8-year-old boy was among those shot. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening and Sills said he believed all but one had been released after treatment. Those injured were Henry Markel Dorsey, 35, of Greensboro, Nerocus Peaks, 32, of Greensboro, Zakriyah Sanders, 18, of Eatonton, and Kollun Turner, 8, Dallas.
Sills said the track has been in existence for many years and draws thousands of people from around the country to weekly races. He said it has been shut down in the past due to fire code violations.
"It has been an ongoing problem for us because of the sheer number of people that come here," Sills said. "It is a venue that in my opinion can't handle the crowd."
Comments