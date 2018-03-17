More Videos

Here's someone who has a blast at work 69

Here's someone who has a blast at work

Pause
He knocked on their doors, then sexually assaulted them, police say 114

He knocked on their doors, then sexually assaulted them, police say

NAACP: Navicent needs more black decision makers 58

NAACP: Navicent needs more black decision makers

Local football coach gets shot to become America's next Ninja Warrior 77

Local football coach gets shot to become America's next Ninja Warrior

Cop Shop Podcast: Georgia DUI suspect pees his pants 236

Cop Shop Podcast: Georgia DUI suspect pees his pants

8 free shows to see at Central City Park this year (including a human cannonball) 101

8 free shows to see at Central City Park this year (including a human cannonball)

‘Got to get us a place so we can be a family again’ 180

‘Got to get us a place so we can be a family again’

North Macon pizza restaurant reopening after closing last year 50

North Macon pizza restaurant reopening after closing last year

Howard High students stand together for National School Walkout 93

Howard High students stand together for National School Walkout

Peach County firefighters come to the rescue of a man stuck in a tree 85

Peach County firefighters come to the rescue of a man stuck in a tree

Eleven teams competed in the 2018 Cherry Blossom Festival Bed Race on Saturday afternoon in Macon, Ga. The race was won by a matter of only a few seconds. Becky Purser The Telegraph
Eleven teams competed in the 2018 Cherry Blossom Festival Bed Race on Saturday afternoon in Macon, Ga. The race was won by a matter of only a few seconds. Becky Purser The Telegraph

Local

Macon-Bibb firefighters flexed muscles to do it again at the Cherry Blossom Festival

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

March 17, 2018 03:56 PM

Macon, GA

Macon-Bibb County firefighters defended their reign Saturday afternoon with a 13-second finish to win the 2018 Cherry Blossom Festival Bed Race.

But radio station Blazin' 92.3 gave them some close competition early on in the race along Cherry Street with a 19-second finish.

"Yeah, they did, and they kind of turned the adrenalin on in us and that made us push it to that next level, and that's why we've had this blazing time that we had," said five-year Firefighter Demarcus Moon after the race.

The firefighters have won the race all but one year of the more than 20 years its been run, said Sarah Harkins, CBF program director.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The legend is that Georgia Power beat us one time," Moon said. "But I called them out. They didn't show up.

"So, in my book, it didn't happen," Moon joked.

When asked for the secret of their success, the firefighters flexed their muscles and said "muscle power."

And teamwork, Moon added.

In all, 11 teams competed in the race that drew hundreds of spectators along Cherry Street from the race start at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to beyond the finish line at Third Street.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's someone who has a blast at work 69

Here's someone who has a blast at work

Pause
He knocked on their doors, then sexually assaulted them, police say 114

He knocked on their doors, then sexually assaulted them, police say

NAACP: Navicent needs more black decision makers 58

NAACP: Navicent needs more black decision makers

Local football coach gets shot to become America's next Ninja Warrior 77

Local football coach gets shot to become America's next Ninja Warrior

Cop Shop Podcast: Georgia DUI suspect pees his pants 236

Cop Shop Podcast: Georgia DUI suspect pees his pants

8 free shows to see at Central City Park this year (including a human cannonball) 101

8 free shows to see at Central City Park this year (including a human cannonball)

‘Got to get us a place so we can be a family again’ 180

‘Got to get us a place so we can be a family again’

North Macon pizza restaurant reopening after closing last year 50

North Macon pizza restaurant reopening after closing last year

Howard High students stand together for National School Walkout 93

Howard High students stand together for National School Walkout

Peach County firefighters come to the rescue of a man stuck in a tree 85

Peach County firefighters come to the rescue of a man stuck in a tree

Here's someone who has a blast at work

View More Video