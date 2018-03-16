Blast had by all who watch the 'human cannonball'

David "The Bullet" Smith Jr.’s full-time job involves climbing inside the barrel of a cannonball rig that hurtles his body into midair to the awe of crowds.
In Central City Park early evening Friday, about 200 gathered near the Cherry Blossom Festival midway rides to watch the second-generation performer go to work.
“We are blasting over the top of the Cyclops ride every day throughout the fair,” Smith told The Telegraph shortly after he landed in a net 150 feet and a carnival ride away from the cannon’s muzzle.
“This is my first time and what a beautiful place, too,” he said. “I pulled in and I thought I landed in a resort somewhere.”
The 40-year-old from south Florida has hurtled himself over a distance thousands of times in his 22 years on the job.
The Oregon-native followed in the footsteps of his father, a mathematician and engineer who left his teaching job to become a trapeze artists and, eventually, a human cannonball.
“I’m just carrying on the tradition,” Smith said.
On Tuesday, Smith broke his own Guinness World Record in Tampa, Florida, at an Xbox event celebrating the company’s soon-to-be released pirate-themed video game.
There, he blasted himself 200 feet from the same cannon he launched from Friday, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
“This is cannon number 9,” Smith told a Telegraph reporter. “My dad built them, designed them from scratch … I had a lot of influence on this and did a lot of the work myself, but my dad was still very much involved.”
The contraption sends him from zero to 60 mph in about one-fifth of a second, Smith said, but how it operates is “a family secret.”
Smith is set to perform between 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday with three shows per day on Saturday and Sunday.
