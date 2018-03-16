Does Navicent treat black workers unfairly? Group, hospital at odds

The state NAACP claims that some black Navicent Health employees are being treated unfairly, and the group wants to know why more African-Americans aren't in top-level management positions.
Representatives of the civil rights organization held a news conference outside the downtown Macon hospital Friday, saying that over the last year it had received complaints from current and former black employees over how promotions and punishments are handed out.
The county is about 55 percent black, and the hospital's leadership should more closely reflect that, said Gwenette Westbrooks, president of the local NAACP branch.
In a statement, Navicent said it is committed to having a diverse workforce, and the numbers show it. A study shows it has a higher percentage of minorities in management and executive-level positions than the national average for hospitals.
Westbrooks said Navicent hasn't met some of the NAACP's requests since a meeting with Navicent officials about concerns in September. There should be more black people in key positions so that other black employees feel comfortable if they have grievances, Westbrooks said.
"We don’t really know if they’re complying with fair hiring practices or not," she said. "I think it’s very important we have diversity in any employment. And I don’t see that in Navicent."
She added, "Not in their top management that makes decisions on an everyday basis concerning this organization."
Navicent, however, cited a 2015 survey by the Institute for Diversity in Health Management that compiled statistics from more than 1,000 hospitals across the nation.
"Navicent Health is one of a few hospitals of its size and scope in the country that has both a representative of a minority group as the chairperson of its board and as its chief executive officer," the statement said. "Since 2013, Navicent Health has increased minority representation in its management ranks by nearly 40 percent."
The hospital said there are four black employees among the 31 workers in executive leadership positions. That comes out to about 13 percent, compared to an average of 8 percent based on the study, Navicent said.
In 2017, minorities accounted for about 35 percent of the hospital’s board members.
And there are 51 black management-level employees out of 254, which comes to about 20 percent.
"We believe this number exceeds the percentage of African-Americans in management positions in hospitals of our size and scope," Navicent's statement said.
Former Navicent unit secretary Sacajewea King said she believes her race played a role in her and some co-workers' firings in December over allegations of harassment.
After trying to fight those accusations, she claimed at the news conference, she was terminated in retaliation.
Navicent's letter
Navicent sent a letter to Westbrooks on March 7 saying it would no longer deal directly with her.
Instead, it would deal with other NAACP representatives over any concerns the organization has.
The letter, sent by the hospital's general counsel, said Navicent fired Westbrooks. It also mentioned other issues, including a claim that she recently filed over retirement benefits, and said she had made "baseless accusations" about Navicent during a County Commission meeting.
But Westbrooks said Navicent did not terminate her employment. Also, the comments she made were valid and pertained to problems with how indigent care is handled, she said.
When she first met with the hospital board last year to address the diversity issue, board members knew she used to work for Navicent, Westbrooks said.
And there have been other meetings since then in which people associated with Navicent asked her to attend, she added.
"There’s no malice on my part," Westbrooks said. "It's been almost 14 years since I’ve worked for Navicent."
Navicent is the second largest hospital system in the state, with more than 4,600 employees, according to its website.
Navicent is in the process of becoming a part of Atrium, a Charlotte-based nonprofit hospital system.
Comments