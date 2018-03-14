Bibb County school bus involved in pedestrian accident

A 58-year-old woman was struck by a hood mirror of a Bibb County school bus Wednesday.
Patty Platz was listed in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release.
The school bus was traveling behind another vehicle shortly after 7 a.m. when both vehicles made a right turn from Eisenhower Parkway onto Pio Nono Avenue.
Witnesses told authorities that Platz was trying to walk across Pio Nono Avenue when the accident happened.
"It was reported that the vehicle that was traveling in front of the school bus had to slam on brakes and swerve into the left lane in an attempt to avoid hitting (Platz)," the release said. "The driver of the school bus ... also had to slam on brakes in an attempt to avoiding hitting (Platz).
A mirror on the left front hood of the school bus struck Platz.
No children were on the school bus, and no one else was hurt.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
