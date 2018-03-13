Some tickets for Jerry Seinfeld's Macon gig are already on sale online

Tickets for Jerry Seinfeld's gig in Macon officially go on sale Friday morning, but you may be able to get some earlier.
The standup comedian is set to perform at 7 p.m. May 10 at the Macon City Auditorium.
Tickets are $150, $80, $65 and $50 and officially go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. via ticketmaster.com, or at the Macon Coliseum Box Office, according to a Macon Centreplex news release.
Ticketmaster is offering an internet presale from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, with ticket prices advertized from $47 to $147. Presales do not guarantee tickets. Presales give fans with passwords/codes the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public, Ticketmaster says.
Additionally, some other online ticket providers are already offering tickets to the Macon show, with ticket prices ranging from $208 to $514 each from Seat Geek; from $201 to $545 each from Tickets-Online; and for $320 and $330 from Vivid Seats.
