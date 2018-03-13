Bibb coroner launches fund to cremate homeless man killed in crash on I-16 on-ramp

As authorities work to find family members of a homeless man killed in a Macon crash, a fund has been established for his cremation.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified the man as 75-year-old Arthur Pinish, although the spelling of the last name is in question as a nationwide search does not reveal a person by that name.
Authorities used his fingerprints to identify him Monday morning, a day after he died at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Pinish, who was a familiar sight for those traveling around Gray Highway and Interstate 16, was hit by a Honda Civic as he crossed the entrance ramp at North Avenue on Friday evening.
Never miss a local story.
Jones is seeking to bypass the "long, drawn-out process" required to get the Department of Family and Children Services to pay for a pauper's funeral expenses, he said.
The county is paying $100 a day to store the body and Jones is hoping to reduce that cost by expediting the process.
Jones is seeking a court order for permission to cremate Pinish and is hoping to raise enough money for the cremation at Hart's Mortuary.
Checks and money orders can be sent to Leon Jones, Bibb County Coroner's Office at 111 Third St., Macon, GA, 31211.
Pinish lived along the banks of the Ocmulgee River but refused help when people offered him meals or clothing and instead found food in garbage cans and dumpsters around Baconsfield.
Jones plans to store his ashes with the unclaimed remains of 148 people he keeps in storage.
Comments