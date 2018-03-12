Homeless man killed on I-16 ramp identified and coroner seeks permission to cremate body

Fingerprints led to the identity of a homeless man who died Sunday after being hit on the Interstate 16 entrance ramp Friday night.
Arthur Pinish, 75, suffered fatal injuries as he tried to cross at North Avenue, also referred to as Gray Highway, near a McDonald's.
Although many people saw him on the streets, those who offered to help him were usually rebuffed.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones is now trying to find family members of Pinish, who is believed to have lived in New York at one time.
Never miss a local story.
Jones is seeking a court order to have his remains cremated because storing bodies costs the county $100 per day, and there are not enough funds in the budget for long-term storage, he said.
Comments