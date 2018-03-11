Homeless man hit by car dies

A homeless man who was critically injured when he was struck by a car on Friday has died.
The man, who has still not been identified, was pronounced dead at 6:32 p.m. Sunday at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
The man stepped in front of a car traveling west on Gray Highway at about 7 p.m. Friday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. He is described as a white male in his 60s, balding with a scraggly beard.
Anyone who knows his identity or knows where he is from is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.
