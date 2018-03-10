Critically injured homeless man was familiar to many but what is his name?

People regularly traveling through Baconsfield near the Ocmulgee River might recognize the homeless man struck by a vehicle Friday evening.
The white man believed to be in his 60s has balding, grayish long hair and a long scraggly beard.
He frequently crosses the entrance and exit ramps of Interstate 16 near the Spring Street Bridge and North Avenue, sometimes stepping off the curb and staring into the distance before hopping back up on the sidewalk.
Just before 7 p.m. Friday, he was hit as she crossed in front of a Honda Civic driven by a 28-year-old Macon man who was headed west from Emery Highway, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
He is in critical condition at Medical Center, Navicent Health, as authorities try to identify him.
They are hoping to secure his fingerprints, but they might not be in the computer data base.
The man is known to wear brownish, mud-stained, baggy clothes, but is not one of the regular panhandlers near the interstate. He has gruffly rebuked some who try to offer to help him and appears to speak with a little bit of a northern accent.
He frequents dumpsters and trash cans near the McDonald's and Baconsfield shopping center stores near Kroger.
Anyone who knows his identity or know more about where he is from is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.
