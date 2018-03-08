Only one lane of I-16 westbound in Macon was open after a crash Thursday afternoon.
Cars crunched in wreck, traffic on I-16 in Macon snarled

By Laura Corley and Liz Fabian

breaking@macon.com

March 08, 2018 02:59 PM

A three-car crash on Interstate 16 westbound turned heads and snarled traffic Thursday near Interstate 75 in Macon.

Two women and two children were taken to a hospital after the 2:30 p.m. wreck, Macon-Bibb fire battalion Chief Tim Johnson said.

A Honda sedan crashed into the back of a tractor trailer just before the Ocmulgee River bridge, Johnson said. The drive of the Honda, a pregnant woman, was trapped inside the car after a Chevrolet suburban crashed into the rear of the car.

The pregnant woman complained of back injuries but is expected to survive, Johnson said.

