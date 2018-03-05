Macon native confirmed to federal bench

Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Tripp Self, of Macon, was confirmed Monday as U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Georgia.
Self, formerly the Macon Judicial Circuit’s chief Superior Court judge, "is highly qualified and will do a great job in this new role," Sen. David Perdue said in a tweet Monday night. "Glad I was able to congratulate him and his wife in person after the vote."
Self is a U.S. Army veteran who earned his undergraduate degree at The Citadel before attending law school at the University of Georgia. After serving as a superior court judge, Self spent 14 months as a judge on the Georgia Court of Appeals.
Reached by phone late Monday, Self, who traveled to Washington D.C. to watch the vote, said he "couldn't be more proud, humbled and excited."
"It was amazing," he said. "There are no words to how proud we are and how thankful we are. .... This is a dream come true."
The U.S. Middle District of Georgia includes 70 counties.
