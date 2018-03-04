Local

Film explores educational inequality

By Sonya Green

sgreen@macon.com

March 04, 2018 12:00 AM

The Center for Collaborative Journalism, The Telegraph and Georgia Public Broadcasting will host a free community screening and discussion of the documentary film “Teach Us All” at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Douglass Theatre. This showing is a wrap-up of our year-long “(Dis)Integration” project exploring resegregation in Macon-Bibb County public schools. The film explores equal access to a quality education for all students in America through case studies in Little Rock, Arkansas; New York City and Los Angeles. A discussion will follow with Jonathan Crossley, a high school principal from Little Rock who appears in the film, and Mercer law professor Teri McMurtry-Chubb.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

2018 Cherry Blossom Festival Royal Court

View More Video