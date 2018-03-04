Film explores educational inequality

The Center for Collaborative Journalism, The Telegraph and Georgia Public Broadcasting will host a free community screening and discussion of the documentary film “Teach Us All” at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Douglass Theatre. This showing is a wrap-up of our year-long “(Dis)Integration” project exploring resegregation in Macon-Bibb County public schools. The film explores equal access to a quality education for all students in America through case studies in Little Rock, Arkansas; New York City and Los Angeles. A discussion will follow with Jonathan Crossley, a high school principal from Little Rock who appears in the film, and Mercer law professor Teri McMurtry-Chubb.
