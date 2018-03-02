Ambulance crew witnessed crash that killed woman on Georgia highway

An ambulance crew traveling behind a pickup saw it hit a car head-on in a fatal crash early Friday on Ga. 22 in Jones County.

The Chevrolet pickup was headed south toward Gray about 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line, hitting a Dodge Charger just past Savannah Drive, Jones County sheriff's fatality investigator Jeff Robinson said.

"We had an ambulance truck headed behind the Chevy vehicle saying that it failed to maintain its lane and struck the Charger as it was headed toward Baldwin County," Robinson said after spray painting the point of impact on the highway.

The crash forced both vehicles off the right shoulder of the northbound lanes.

The impact ripped the driver's side front wheel off the pickup, which ended up resting on the passenger side.

The pickup driver, Gary Christopher Smith, 46, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, where investigators planned to interview him about the crash when he was able.

The female driver of the Charger, Natasha Farlar, 46, of Jones County, did not survive the crash, which caused extensive damage to the front and driver's side of the four-door sedan.

She was pronounced dead at the scene just before 8 a.m.

Farlar and Smith, who were both driving silver vehicles, also share a birthday. They were born on the same day in 1971, Robinson said.





"It's almost spooky," he said.

Jones County sheriffs deputies are investigating a fatal crash early Friday, March 2, 2018 on Georgia 22 north of Gray near the bypass. A Chevrolet pickup and Dodge Charger collided head-on. Liz FabianThe Telegraph

Jones County sheriff's deputy Jason Douglas said the vehicles hit head-on just north of the north end of the bypass.





The northbound lane of traffic was blocked by emergency vehicles for nearly three hours

Officers alternated traffic flow in the southbound lane for about three hours before the wreckage could be cleared.





