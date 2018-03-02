More Videos

'Voice' contestant found identity, freedom in music 1:44

'Voice' contestant found identity, freedom in music

Pause
Macon musician performs original song for alma mater 1:21

Macon musician performs original song for alma mater

Warner Robins AR-15 advocate defends weapon 2:08

Warner Robins AR-15 advocate defends weapon

Cop Shop Podcast: Man flips off cop, tries to get away 4:22

Cop Shop Podcast: Man flips off cop, tries to get away

Truck flipped on Gray Highway North near Bypass 0:50

Truck flipped on Gray Highway North near Bypass

Northside High School social media threat increases security 1:10

Northside High School social media threat increases security

Once endangered bird gives paddle boarder a surprise 1:12

Once endangered bird gives paddle boarder a surprise

Cop Shop Podcast: Hurled potted meat lands woman in jail 4:25

Cop Shop Podcast: Hurled potted meat lands woman in jail

Love of woodworking gets neighbors involved in heavy lifting 2:16

Love of woodworking gets neighbors involved in heavy lifting

Cooke: `interceptions' had no bearing on the case 2:04

Cooke: `interceptions' had no bearing on the case

Jones County sheriffs deputies are investigating a fatal crash early Friday, March 2, 2018 on Georgia 22 north of Gray near the bypass. A Chevrolet pickup and Dodge Charger collided head-on. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Jones County sheriffs deputies are investigating a fatal crash early Friday, March 2, 2018 on Georgia 22 north of Gray near the bypass. A Chevrolet pickup and Dodge Charger collided head-on. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Local

Woman killed in crash on Georgia Highway 22

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

March 02, 2018 07:58 AM

One woman died and another person was injured early Friday in a crash on Ga. 22 north of Gray.

Jones County sheriff's deputy Jason Douglas said the vehicles apparently hit head-on just north of the Bypass and south of Savannah Drive before 6:30 a.m.

The northbound lane of traffic is blocked by emergency vehicles but the wrecked pickup and car are off on the right shoulder of the highway.

Officers are alternating traffic in the southbound lane so expect delays until the crash can be cleared.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Come back to macon.com for updates and read Saturday's Telegraph

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Voice' contestant found identity, freedom in music 1:44

'Voice' contestant found identity, freedom in music

Pause
Macon musician performs original song for alma mater 1:21

Macon musician performs original song for alma mater

Warner Robins AR-15 advocate defends weapon 2:08

Warner Robins AR-15 advocate defends weapon

Cop Shop Podcast: Man flips off cop, tries to get away 4:22

Cop Shop Podcast: Man flips off cop, tries to get away

Truck flipped on Gray Highway North near Bypass 0:50

Truck flipped on Gray Highway North near Bypass

Northside High School social media threat increases security 1:10

Northside High School social media threat increases security

Once endangered bird gives paddle boarder a surprise 1:12

Once endangered bird gives paddle boarder a surprise

Cop Shop Podcast: Hurled potted meat lands woman in jail 4:25

Cop Shop Podcast: Hurled potted meat lands woman in jail

Love of woodworking gets neighbors involved in heavy lifting 2:16

Love of woodworking gets neighbors involved in heavy lifting

Cooke: `interceptions' had no bearing on the case 2:04

Cooke: `interceptions' had no bearing on the case

'Voice' contestant found identity, freedom in music

View More Video