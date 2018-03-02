Woman killed in crash on Georgia Highway 22

One woman died and another person was injured early Friday in a crash on Ga. 22 north of Gray.
Jones County sheriff's deputy Jason Douglas said the vehicles apparently hit head-on just north of the Bypass and south of Savannah Drive before 6:30 a.m.
The northbound lane of traffic is blocked by emergency vehicles but the wrecked pickup and car are off on the right shoulder of the highway.
Officers are alternating traffic in the southbound lane so expect delays until the crash can be cleared.
