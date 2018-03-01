Could property taxes go up again if sales tax bill falls short?

The Macon-Bibb County Commission's bid to get a new sales tax to alleviate some of its budget woes took a major hit in the Legislature.
And that could mean some tough decisions in the near future.
When separate bills pertaining to the "other" local option sales tax, or OLOST, failed to get on the state Legislature floor Wednesday, it left the measures in peril. Barring a last second Hail Mary, an OLOST referendum will not be added to Bibb County election ballot in November.
On Thursday, county leaders discussed what's next for Macon-Bibb, which is facing its fourth consecutive shortfall, this time trending to about $3.7 million.
County officials said a wide variety of options on ways to curb costs and find new sources of revenue remain on the table. They include furloughs and hiring freezes, cutting back on recreation center hours, changing health care options and consolidating departments.
But the $64,000 question is this: Will property taxes go up again just one year after taxpayers got hit with a 3 mill increase?
Earlier this year, Mayor Robert Reichert said that another millage rate increase would be an option if the sales tax was not approved. During his State of the Community address, he said making additional cuts could affect the "bone and fiber" of the community.
But on Thursday, he said in a statement to The Telegraph that he was holding out hope that the OLOST issue could still be resolved before the end of the legislative session.
"It's concerning that people may not have the chance to decide if their government could be funded with a penny tax that is mostly paid by people that don't live here and would roll back property taxes," Reichert said. "We hope our local delegation can come together on a bill that would give people this chance."
The 1-percent sales tax was projected to bring in about $26 million annually. The County Commission was seeking a millage rate rollback based on half of the additional revenue that came in from the tax.
"I think it’s always an option," Commissioner Al Tillman said Thursday of another property tax hike. "That was part of why we wanted the OLOST because we know we needed funding. The whole goal was to keep from touching the millage rate again and possibly look at rolling it back further.
"I think the OLOST not being on the ballot in November definitely hurts us and sets us back," he said. "But we have to keep going."
Another commissioner said he expects another millage rate increase to be included in the proposed fiscal 2019 budget.
"I think that'll definitely come up in next year's budget," Commissioner Virgil Watkins said. "I think we can actually be a bit more creative in some places. I don’t think the $150 (million budget) is a bad number. There are just are a lot of efficiencies I think we’re not capturing."
Ways to save money
Several commissioners said the focus in the coming months continues to be on balancing the budget. And with a post-employment benefit fund projected to be bare by the end of the year, the county's general fund will need an additional $4 million in the next fiscal budget to support it.
In following years, that cost is expected to be at least $8 million annually.
"There’s some hard choices that are going to be made in the very near future, and some will be painful to retirees and employees," Commissioner Scotty Shepherd said.
On Tuesday, the County Commission is scheduled to vote on proposed changes to employees' health insurance, a plan that drew 400 or so current and former employees to a meeting last month.
The county could also explore whether to privatize the Solid Waste Department or consolidate the Public Works and Parks and Beautification departments as ways to save money.
Watkins has sponsored resolutions to look into those options, and he said he'd like to see if there are also better ways to manage Bowden Golf Course and Lake Tobesofkee, among others.
Some departments appear to duplicate services, such as cutting grass, he said.
"I understand we're all about having all that specialized work in getting things done — I get that — but right now we need efficient versus specialization," Watkins said.
Tillman said he believes getting a better grasp of county finances could benefit from having a permanent county manager on board. The County Commission could vote Tuesday on approving former Butts County Administrator Keith Moffett for that role.
"I would say to commissioners that we're all in this together and there will have to be some tough decisions made," Tillman said. "Just know we're doing to try to do everything possible to keep people's jobs first ... and keep from furloughing someone."
