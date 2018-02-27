Macon-made singer to audition Tuesday on NBC's 'The Voice'

A Macon singer is set to appear on national TV Tuesday night for a blind audition on NBC's "The Voice."
During the two-hour show that starts at 8 p.m., Molly Stevens will perform for judges including Grammy-winning musician Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.
It will mark the second episode of season 14, which began airing Monday.
Stevens, a solo artist formerly in the duo "Molly and Me," grew up singing in church and became a regular act at Bragg Jam, Macon's annual concert crawl.
The 35-year-old musician graduated from Tattnall Square Academy and studied theatre in college.
She moved to New York City with aspirations to become an actress, but realized music was her true passion, according to her biography on Bragg Jam's website.
In 2009, Stevens moved to Nashville, Tennessee. Three years ago, she moved to Raleigh, North Carolina, to join her fiance, who owns a Chick-fil-A franchise there, according to the The News & Observer.
