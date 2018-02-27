Overturned 18-wheeler blocks Gray Highway

Northbound lanes of Gray Highway in Jones Coutny are blocked after an 18-wheeler overturned in the northbound lanes.
At about 6 a.m. Tuesday, the northbound truck appeared to have gone off on the right shoulder of the road before the driver corrected steering and the rig flipped on its side and skidded up the highway near the south end of the bypass.
One lane was open initially, but the northbound lanes of the highway could shut down completely as the rig is up-righted and removed.
Judging by the bulging top of the trailer, it is loaded with cargo which could delay the truck's removal.
The driver was rushed by ambulance to Macon, but his condition was not immediately known.
