An 18 wheeler overturned early Tuesday, February 27, 2018, on gray highway north in Jones County just south of the bypass. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Local

Overturned 18-wheeler blocks Gray Highway

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

February 27, 2018 06:43 AM

Northbound lanes of Gray Highway in Jones Coutny are blocked after an 18-wheeler overturned in the northbound lanes.

At about 6 a.m. Tuesday, the northbound truck appeared to have gone off on the right shoulder of the road before the driver corrected steering and the rig flipped on its side and skidded up the highway near the south end of the bypass.

One lane was open initially, but the northbound lanes of the highway could shut down completely as the rig is up-righted and removed.

Judging by the bulging top of the trailer, it is loaded with cargo which could delay the truck's removal.

The driver was rushed by ambulance to Macon, but his condition was not immediately known.

