They set a controlled burn that blinded them as ATVs hit head-on, killing Ga. woman

Blinding smoke led to the death of a Danville woman as ATVs collided at a Macon County controlled burn.
Amber Sanders Smith, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene off Turner Chapel Road after the crash, which happened about 4 p.m. Saturday, Macon County Coroner Brenda Oglesby said.
Smith was riding on a Polaris side-by-side that smashed head-on into a Suzuki 4-wheeler, according to Georgia State Patrol SFC Robbie Roberson.
Both vehicles overturned and burst into flames, throwing four people off the ATVs, according to the GSP’s initial report.
Never miss a local story.
The victim’s husband, Kyle Smith, and others had ignited the fire on opposite ends of the wooded property and were going back to meet in the middle of the private road, authorities indicated.
Kyle Smith reportedly helped take the crash victims to safety and away from the lethal smoke and flames.
The driver of the Suzuki, Dawson Maxwell, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, where his passenger, Nick Chapman, also was taken by ambulance with what was described as “non-incapacitating injuries.”
Kyle Smith was treated at the scene.
His cousin, Twiggs County Coroner Harold Reece Jr., said Amber Smith’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at Mount Zion Baptist Church.
“She was just as sweet as she was pretty,” Reece said. “She was real kind-hearted, loved animals and horses.”
The Georgia State Patrol Post 15 in Perry is investigating the crash.
Comments