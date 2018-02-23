For 17 years, this office has given midstate cancer patients hope. Now it's closing

Susan G. Komen plans to close its Middle Georgia office after 17 years of offering free services and support programs to women and men with breast cancer.
The Macon office is set to close March 31.
"Sustaining the local office was no longer possible due to economic limitations from reduced participation and increased competition," Khadijah Hall, the affiliate coordinator for the nonprofit's Macon office, said in a release Friday afternoon.
Middle Georgians may still receive treatment, help with clinical trial navigation, education and other support programs by calling Komen’s national helpline at 1-877-GO-KOMEN or online at www.komen.org.
Money raised in Middle Georgia through March 31 will benefit Middle Georgia women and families through the state breast and cervical cancer program or through the Komen National Treatment Assistance fund.
The annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure also will cease, Hall told The Telegraph by phone.
Middle Georgia isn't the only Komen office to close recently.
Susan G. Komen Arizona closed last July because of “dwindling donations and event participation,” azcentral.com reported. In January. The organization announced it would close Komen Central Florida offices and Komen Utah offices, the Orlando Sentinel Reported.
