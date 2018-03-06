The Grotto is getting saved. Here's how you can see it without trespassing.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 62 Bibb district starts community dialogue with first Anti-Bullying Summit Pause 60 Paw Patrol video.mp4 32 Macon property owners asked to help repeal annual garbage bills 66 Blues and barbecue help open new community arts center 167 2018 Cherry Blossom Festival Royal Court 97 Reichert family looks to restore remains of St. Stanislaus College retreat 52 Career academy creates ‘pipeline for the emerging work force’ 83 Dodge Charger driver dies in crash on GA 22 123 Mangled cab was ‘tangled in woods’ in fatal truck crash 103 'Voice' contestant found identity, freedom in music Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Robert Reichert conducts a walking tour of the north Macon acreage that St. Stanislaus College monks used to commune with nature and deepen their faith. Beau Cabell and Stanley Dunlap The Telegraph

Robert Reichert conducts a walking tour of the north Macon acreage that St. Stanislaus College monks used to commune with nature and deepen their faith. Beau Cabell and Stanley Dunlap The Telegraph