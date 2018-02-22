I-16 blocked due to Laurens County crash with diesel spill

A 4 a.m. crash on Interstate 16 East near Dublin is forcing a detour early Thursday.
A tractor trailer and dump truck collided at mile post 65 blocking all lanes about 2 miles west of Ga. 29, the Hugh Gillis Sr. Highway.
Laurens County 911 reports about 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the highway.
A detour is in place at exit 58 at Ga. 199.
One person was trapped in the wreckage, but was freed by rescuers.
No information was immediately about the extent of injuries, but motorists should expect delays for a couple of hours until the road is clear.
