Pickup driver slams into concrete pole off I-475, dies 16 hours later

A Buford man suffered fatal injuries Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 475 in Macon.
At about 3 p.m., James Holcomb, 51, hit a concrete pole off the northbound exit ramp at Thomaston Road in west Bibb County, Coroner Leon Jones said.
The 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup he was driving sustained major damage to the front end.
Holcomb was rushed to Medical Center, Navicent Health, and was being cared for in the Surgical Trauma ICU when he died at 7:21 a.m. Tuesday, Jones said.
Never miss a local story.
When asked what caused Holcomb to leave the road, Jones replied: "Nobody knows. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident."
GSP Cpl. Michael Burns said witnesses described the truck leaving the left side of the road, correcting back and crossing all lanes and going off the right side of the ramp, hitting the pole.
"The witness said that there were no brake lights prior to impact," Burns said.
The fatal crash marks the 8th in Bibb County this year, including a pedestrian that was hit, Jones said.
Comments