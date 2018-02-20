Commissioner takes exception to terms of deal for downtown roundabout

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:54 Beloved Macon tree replaced thanks to donation from Downtown Rotary Club Pause 1:57 How do roundabouts work? 2:00 Exchange Club brings replica to Macon 1:13 Rollover crash near Macon X-Mart mangles pickup, hurts 2 3:32 Cop Shop Podcast: Breakfast brawl at McDonald's 1:15 Little Richard, Otis, and even Tennessee Williams worked there 1:22 New security procedures coming to Bibb schools 0:51 Woman's SUV clipped poles before hitting tree in fatal crash 3:04 Judge to kidnapper: People are afraid of Macon. You’re why. 1:43 This Ocmulgee River sportsman missed the boat Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Roundabouts, used in place of stop signs and traffic signals, are a type of circular intersection that can significantly improve traffic flow and safety, according to the American Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. In this 2010 video, IIHS explains that where roundabouts were installed, motor vehicle crashes declined by about 40 percent, and those involving injuries were reduced by about 80 percent. IIHS

