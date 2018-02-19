Runaway truck on Lookout Mountain kills mother with Macon ties

A runaway truck barreling down Lookout Mountain caused a fatal accident that killed a mother who used to live in Middle Georgia.
At about 10:40 a.m. Saturday, James Wilson, the driver of an International Prostar that was filled with hazardous material, lost his brakes coming down Ochs Highway in Chattanooga.
Wilson's truck crossed the center line and sideswiped a Chrysler Town & Country van and a Subaru headed up the mountain.
He told police he wanted to put the 18-wheeler in the ditch, but could not slow down the truck, according to a Chattanooga Police Twitter post.
The rig crashed head-on into a Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by Mallory Baldschun, formerly of Macon.
Baldschun, whose maiden name is Pyles, had a child with her who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The truck driver also was hurt and was taken to the hospital.
Both are expected to survive.
The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to clean up leaking hazardous material after the crash that closed the highway for about 12 hours.
Comments