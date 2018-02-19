Pickup goes airborne in rollover crash that injures two people near adult store

Two men were hurt early Monday after their pickup went airborne off of Emery Highway.
At about 5:30 a.m., Macon-Bibb County firefighters and sheriff's deputies rushed to the X-Mart adult store at 2025 Emery Highway in east Macon.
When they arrived, they found a mangled Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with one man trapped inside and another outside the vehicle.
Paramedics worked on the victim outside of the truck as firefighters cut the second man from the cab of the mud-covered vehicle.
It appears the truck went off the highway into a wet drainage ditch, rolled and clipped the top of a tree before crashing into the adult store parking lot.
Both men were talking to rescuers before they were rushed by ambulance to Medical Center, Navicent Health.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
